Two UP natives held for ganja smuggling in Kandhamal

BERHAMPUR: Kandhamal police on Saturday arrested two Uttar Pradesh natives on charges of smuggling ganja and seized around 60 kg of ganja from a car. Police said they were wearing Kanwariya outfits, which investigators suspect may have been used as a disguise to avoid suspicion and evade routine checks while transporting the contraband.

The accused are Mohammad Arbaz Khan (35) of Barabanki district and Karamat Ali (41) of Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh.

Acting on specific intelligence about the movement of a vehicle suspected to be carrying contraband, a team from Sadar police station intercepted the car near Barapada and conducted a search. Police allegedly recovered around 60 kg of ganja concealed inside the vehicle.

Following the seizure, police took both men into custody and seized the vehicle allegedly used to transport the ganja. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding their journey.

Police have also launched a detailed probe to establish the source of the ganja, its intended destination and the possible involvement of other members of an interstate trafficking network. Further investigation is underway, police said.