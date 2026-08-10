12-foot-deep crater opens up on road, fear grips Dhepaguda

PHULBANI: Fear has gripped Dhepaguda under Indragada panchayat in Kandhamal’s Raikia block after a portion of the road caved in following incessant rainfall, creating a huge crater and triggering memories of a similar incident in the village in 2015.

The cave-in occurred on August 6. A large cavity, locally estimated to be around 12 feet deep, has appeared on the road connecting the village. The area has accumulated rainwater, while movement along the affected stretch has been disrupted. Residents fear that continued rainfall could cause further subsidence.

The incident has added to the anxiety of villagers who witnessed major ground collapses in September 2015. At that time, large craters appeared in Dhepaguda following heavy rain. Cracks reportedly developed on roads and houses, forcing several families to leave their homes and take shelter in a nearby school.

Though a team comprising geologists and mines officials had inspected the affected area and collected soil, rock and water samples, the the exact cause of the ground collapse was not conclusively established.

Assistant block development officer of Raikia Mahesh Patnaik said following the cave-in, four families from Depaguda Harijan Sahi have been relocated to a nearby high school. The block administration is assessing the situation in the village and has submitted a report on the road condition to the district administration. Steps are also being taken to repair the road on a war footing.

Residents have urged the district administration to send geologists and technical experts to assess the site immediately, examine the surrounding houses and road, and take preventive measures. They have also sought relocation of vulnerable families if the area is found unsafe.