Dharmendra Pradhan joins Tiranga Padyatra, pays tribute to freedom fighters

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur MP and former Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan joined a ‘Tiranga Padyatra’ from the Reserve Police Ground to Jail chowk here on Sunday.

Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Rabi Narayan Naik also participated in the march which witnessed enthusiastic participation of youngsters and students. Waving the national flag and raising patriotic slogans, participants created a vibrant atmosphere along the route.

Addressing the gathering, Pradhan called the Tricolour a symbol of the nation’s pride, self-respect and unity. He said the national flag reflected the hopes, aspirations and progress of crores of Indians.

“The Tiranga Padyatra has provided an opportunity to remember and pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India’s Independence,” Pradhan said and urged citizens to turn the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, into a people’s movement. He also called upon people to contribute towards nation-building and strengthen the resolve to build a Viksit Odisha and Viksit Bharat.

During the programme, Pradhan paid floral tributes at the Shaheed Stambh and the statue of freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai. He also paid homage to poet Gangadhar Meher on his birth anniversary.

Remembering Meher’s contribution, Pradhan said the ‘Swabhaba Kabi’ had made an enduring contribution to Odia literature through his timeless works. He played an important role in strengthening Odia national consciousness. Meher was also among the prominent figures associated with the movement for formation of a separate Odisha province.

The MP also appreciated young artists who displayed their creativity during the programme. He said the enthusiasm of the youth and their spirit of patriotism had added to Sambalpur’s pride.