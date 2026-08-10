Fishermen grounded as bad weather hits fishing activities in Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: Incessant rain and strong winds for over two weeks has forced fishermen in coastal Kendrapara to suspend fishing activities, leaving their livelihoods in distress.

Hundreds of fishing vessels have remained anchored at the harbours in Kharinashi, Jamboo, Talachua and other places for more than two weeks due to continuous bad weather.

“We are in deep trouble as we have faced three low-pressure systems in the sea within a month. Several fishermen are waiting for favourable weather before venturing into the sea,” said Pravat Mandal, a fisherman of Kharinashi village under Mahakalapada block.

Rabindra Maity of Jamboo said he has two fishing trawlers, both of which are moored at the local fishing jetty for more than 20 days due to bad weather and rough seas. “I have to pay the workers’ wages even though they have no work at hand,” he said.

Fishermen said the ongoing period is particularly important as it is considered the season for catching hilsa, which fetches good returns. “This is the season for us to catch hilsa and earn more, but bad weather has compelled us to moor our boats at the fishing jetty,” said Manas Behera of Kharinashi.

President of Odisha Traditional Fish Workers’ Union Prasanna Behera said fishermen were facing severe hardship because of the prolonged disruption to fishing activities. He alleged that although heavy monsoon rain, low-pressure systems and cyclones routinely affect the fishermen, they receive little government assistance during such crisis periods.

On the other hand, the authorities have warned fishermen against venturing into the sea during adverse weather conditions. Deputy director of Fisheries (Marine) Bibhuti Bhusan Rout said, “The department will take action against fishermen who venture into the sea despite adverse weather warnings.”