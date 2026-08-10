Heavy rain forecast, swelling rivers spark fresh flood fears, Odisha on alert

BHUBANESWAR: The heavy rain forecast in parts of the state coupled with rising water levels in many rivers has raised a fresh flood threat, especially in Bhadrak and other vulnerable districts, with authorities closely monitoring the situation.

As per the Water Resources department, the water level in Baitarani river stood at 18.03 mtr as against its warning level of 17.83 mtr at Akhuapada by 12 pm on Sunday. However, officials said the river witnessed a falling trend on the day.

Though Brahmani river’s water level in Jenapur remained below the warning level, it recorded rising trend. Similarly, Budhabalanga river in Baripada and Subarnarekha in Jamsolaghat and Rajghat too experienced a rising water-level trend.

In view of the situation, the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office asked the collectors to remain alert to handle any emergency such as flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas, damage to crops due to inundation, landslides/mudslides and others.

Odisha is witnessing another spell of heavy rain under the influence of a low pressure area. The low pressure over north Odisha and adjoining Jharkhand lay over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Chhattisgarh at 8.30 am on Sunday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The regional met office has forecast heavy rains at one or two places in Balasore, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur and Koraput districts on Monday. Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely to occur at many places across the state during the period. In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, Agalpur in Balangir recorded the highest rainfall of 130 mm, Jamankira in Sambalpur 110 mm, Ambabhona in Bargarh, Mathili in Malkangiri and Rairakhol 100 mm each, and Dunguripali in Sonepur 90 mm.