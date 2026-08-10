Koraput farmers oppose new paddy registration guidelines

JEYPORE: Farmers of Koraput district have strongly opposed the new registration norms for selling paddy through regulated mandis, alleging that the government’s stringent requirements are making the process difficult and indirectly preventing genuine cultivators from selling their produce.

The Koraput Krushak Kalyan Manch on Sunday announced to launch protests across the district, demanding immediate rollback of the new registration provisions and urging the government to introduce simple, farmer-friendly norms for registration and e-KYC.

Farmer leaders questioned how joint landholders, particularly members of the same family, would complete the mandatory e-KYC process when the land records are jointly held in the names of several persons. They also objected to the requirement for the presence or consent of all co-sharers in cases where land is jointly recorded.

“The new registration norms are impractical and will create enormous difficulties for ordinary farmers. How can a joint property holder complete e-KYC when the land is recorded in the names of several family members, many of whom may be living away from the village?” farmers questioned.

They further pointed out that a large section of cultivators do not have agricultural land records in their own names. They said nearly 70 per cent of farmers in many areas cultivate land recorded in the names of their fathers, mothers, forefathers or other family members.