Majhi pays tribute to Gangadhar Meher, unveils Sarala Devi statue

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday paid tribute to legendary poet Gangadhar Meher on his birth anniversary and unveiled a full-length statue of freedom fighter and first woman legislator Sarala Devi near the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Paying floral tribute at Meher’s statue, the chief minister described the celebrated ‘Swabhav Kabi’ as an immortal figure of Odia literature whose timeless works represent Odia identity and national consciousness.

“Gangadhar Meher’s timeless creations are a symbol of our Odia identity and national consciousness,” Majhi said, adding that his works such as Tapaswini and Indumati reflected the poet’s love for nature and humanist writings which continue to touch the hearts of Odias and serve as a source of inspiration for future generations and youth.

The CM also unveiled the statue of Sarala Devi near the Assembly and paid tribute to her contribution to Odisha’s freedom movement and social awakening. Describing Sarala Devi as a symbol of women’s empowerment, he said she was not only the state’s first woman legislator but also made an unparalleled contribution to freedom struggle and the advancement of women’s rights.

“Responding to Mahatma Gandhi’s call, Sarala Devi had played a leading role in the freedom movement in Odisha, while as a legislator she worked for women’s education and social security. Her sacrifice and spirit of service continue to inspire us to serve the people with dedication,” Majhi said.

Among others, Speaker Surama Padhy, and deputy chief ministers Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida also paid tribute at the statues of Gangadhar Meher and Sarala Devi.