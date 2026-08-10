Naveen renews demand for including 169 tribal communities in ST list

BHUBANESWAR: BJD president and leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Naveen Patnaik on Sunday reiterated the demand for inclusion of 169 tribal communities of Odisha in the Scheduled Tribes list, and said his party will continue the fight till it is fulfilled.

Addressing a function at party headquarters Sankha Bhawan here on the occasion of the World Indigenous People’s Day, Naveen said BJD has always stood firmly with the tribal communities and would continue the fight for their rights and cultural protection. “Our fight to protect the rights, dignity, identity and culture will continue,” he added.

Stating that the BJD’s goal is the empowerment of tribal people, Naveen said the party has always remained committed to the development and welfare of tribal communities. The struggle will continue to promote and protect the culture and traditions of tribal communities and ensure their inclusion in the mainstream of the society, he added.

Naveen said during his time, his government had taken important steps to empower tribal people by promoting development in various fields, ranging from higher education to livelihood and means of income. Highlighting the steps, the former chief minister said panchayats were given rights over the collection of forest produce, thousands of hostels were established and the Anwesha programme was introduced to facilitate higher education.