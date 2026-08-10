Odisha government orders safety audit of all schools by August-end

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has directed all district administrations to ensure structural and non-structural safety audits of schools under their jurisdictions by the end of August.

The directive has been issued as part of the ‘School Safety Observation Week - 2026-27’ this month, amid concerns over the safety of schoolchildren, especially in heavy rain-affected districts during the ongoing monsoon season.

Issuing a directive to all district collectors, OSEPA state project director Ananya Das said the School Safety Observation Week will be observed in all schools during the current academic year, as part of the observations of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The commission has called upon states and Union Territories to conduct safety audits of schools in accordance with the manual on safety and security in schools and the guidelines for fixing accountability to ensure safety of schoolchildren.

The government clarified that safety-related activities already completed after the reopening of schools need not be repeated. In some districts, structural safety audits have already been undertaken by district administrations with the assistance of technical agencies.

In the rest of the districts, the district education officers (DEOs) will have to ensure that both structural and non-structural safety audits are completed in all eligible schools in accordance with the state government and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) guidelines.