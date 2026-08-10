Questions raised over quality of work, safety on busy NH-55

SAMBALPUR: As repairs to the cavity that appeared on Maneswar-Sindurpank flyover on NH-55 were completed on Sunday, questions over the structural safety of the busy Sambalpur-Angul corridor have resurfaced, with concerns mounting over recurring damage along the stretch.

Concerns are not confined to the Maneswar cavity but have also been raised over the use and compaction of fly ash in projects along the corridor. Following prolonged rainfall, fly ash has reportedly been washed out from portions of the structures, raising fears that continued erosion could create voids beneath the road surface and compromise other sections.

Official sources said around 270 defective works have been identified along the Sambalpur-Angul stretch for rectification. The work was reportedly executed by AIPL as a sub-contractor under Gayatri Infra. Several potholes have since appeared at multiple locations along the stretch, with locals attributing the deterioration to poor-quality construction. Another agency, Dhingra Brothers (India), has now reportedly started repair work at the identified locations.

The role of the project consultancy has also come under scrutiny. While the contractor was responsible for execution, the consultancy was reportedly involved in design, supervision and inspection, including checking the work before bills were cleared. The emergence of serious defects despite layers of oversight has raised questions over the effectiveness of quality control.

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJD has targeted the government over the alleged lapses. BJD district president Rohit Pujari said the fly ash leakage was an example of the failure to properly manage the mounting crisis, despite the government holding meetings on the issue. He demanded an investigation into the Rs 1,200-crore NH-55 project.

Pujari also questioned why the local administration had remained silent when authorities in Jagatsinghpur had reportedly lodged an FIR against the NHAI over alleged poor-quality highway work.