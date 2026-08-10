Sonepur police seized over two tonnes of ganja

SONEPUR/PHULBANI: Sonepur police on Sunday seized over 12.5 quintal of ganja worth around Rs 13 crore from a truck.

Acting on a tip-off, Subalaya police launched a special operation and intercepted the truck carrying the contraband near Govindpur village. However, the truck driver and other persons reportedly involved in smuggling ganja fled the spot.

In a separate operation in Kandhamal district, Phiringia police on Saturday seized around 10.25 quintal of ganja allegedly being transported to Maharashtra in a truck carrying cashew husk. Two persons were arrested in connection with the seizure.

The arrested persons are Lalmohan Rai of Mohanpur area in Bihar’s Samastipur and Sananda Sahu of Rundimahul village under Kantamal in Boudh.

Police said Rai was driving the truck when it was intercepted near Balamapadara square on Phiringia-Phulbani main road.