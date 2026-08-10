Stay united, don’t fall into the trap of ‘invisible forces’: CM Majhi to Gen Z

BHUBANESWAR: With the student movements at Jantar Mantar and Jharkhand drawing attention to the growing assertiveness of youth voices, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday called upon the Gen Z and young people to remain united, vigilant and committed to nation-building.
Addressing a gathering here after launching the statewide ‘Ghare Ghare Triranga’ campaign to mark the August Kranti Divas, Majhi said the energy and aspirations of the country’s youth must be positively channelised towards building a strong and developed India.
Majhi cautioned that in the digital age, several forces were attempting to mislead and divert the younger generation. He referred to external forces, invisible enemies, misuse of social media and the influence of narcotics as challenges that could derail the youth.
“These invisible forces will never succeed in their objectives,” the chief minister said, urging the Gen Z not to fall into such trap and instead use its energy and potential for the progress and security of the nation.
Giving the slogan, “Yuba Shaktira Eka Hin Swara-Surakshita Heba Desha Amara” (One voice of youth power-our nation will remain secure), Majhi called upon the young people to remain united and committed to the country. “The students and youth of the country have a greater responsibility. They can fulfil the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he said. He said Odisha will play a decisive role in realising the Viksit Bharat vision with farmers, workers, youth and women contributing to the state’s economic and industrial growth.
The ‘Ghare Ghare Triranga’ campaign will be observed across the state from August 9 to 17. Majhi urged people to hoist the national flag at homes, educational institutions, offices and public places during the campaign.
Majhi said the Tricolour represented the self-respect, pride and aspirations of 140 crore Indians and called upon people to celebrate the national festival with a sense of responsibility and patriotism. Recalling the Quit India Movement launched on August 9, 1942, he paid tributes to freedom fighters, martyrs and the immortal sons of Odisha.
The CM also appealed to people to make the celebrations environment-friendly by avoiding plastic and using only cloth flags.
Deputy chief ministers Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, several ministers, MPs and MLAs, and BJP leaders including state president Manmohan Samal, national general secretary Sunil Bansal and Odisha in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar attended the event. International sportspersons including Pramod Bhagat and Anupama Swain also participated in the celebrations.