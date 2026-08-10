Stay united, don’t fall into the trap of ‘invisible forces’: CM Majhi to Gen Z

BHUBANESWAR: With the student movements at Jantar Mantar and Jharkhand drawing attention to the growing assertiveness of youth voices, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday called upon the Gen Z and young people to remain united, vigilant and committed to nation-building.

Addressing a gathering here after launching the statewide ‘Ghare Ghare Triranga’ campaign to mark the August Kranti Divas, Majhi said the energy and aspirations of the country’s youth must be positively channelised towards building a strong and developed India.

Majhi cautioned that in the digital age, several forces were attempting to mislead and divert the younger generation. He referred to external forces, invisible enemies, misuse of social media and the influence of narcotics as challenges that could derail the youth.

“These invisible forces will never succeed in their objectives,” the chief minister said, urging the Gen Z not to fall into such trap and instead use its energy and potential for the progress and security of the nation.

Giving the slogan, “Yuba Shaktira Eka Hin Swara-Surakshita Heba Desha Amara” (One voice of youth power-our nation will remain secure), Majhi called upon the young people to remain united and committed to the country. “The students and youth of the country have a greater responsibility. They can fulfil the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he said. He said Odisha will play a decisive role in realising the Viksit Bharat vision with farmers, workers, youth and women contributing to the state’s economic and industrial growth.