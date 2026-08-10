Trench dug on road sparks unease near Odisha-Chhattisgarh border

UMERKOTE: A road in Majhidhanua panchayat under Nabarangpur’s Kosagumuda block near the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border was allegedly dug up with an earthmover on Saturday, triggering concern among residents of border villages.

Majhidhanua sarpanch Dayaram Pujari alleged that an earthmover entered Odisha territory from Chhattisgarh and dug a trench across the road.

On being informed, Kodinga tehsildar Tula Muduli, IIC of Kosagumuda police station Gopal Krishna Agupatra, revenue officials and the local sarpanch visited the spot and assessed the situation. The officials subsequently restored the damaged portion of the road by filling it with soil and sand and levelling it with tractors.

Villagers apprehend that the incident could escalate into a larger boundary dispute. Notably, the road has been reportedly used for years by villagers from both Odisha and Chhattisgarh for regular movement.

However, Muduli said the administration is yet to ascertain who dug up the road or why the excavation was carried out. An inquiry is underway to establish the circumstances behind the incident.

Officials said the area would be closely monitored to prevent any further tension along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.