Unpaid seed dues leave cancer-hit Odisha farmers in despair

Pradeepta Nayak is a broken man. The burden of arranging money for treatment of his cancer-ridden wife and the absolute apathy of the state government in paying him his dues has driven him to the edge.

The 59-year-old farmer in Sambalpur district had supplied paddy seeds to the Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC) and has been waiting for his payment for over seven months now. He would have used the money to continue treatment of his wife but the wait is costing a losing breath by the passing day.

“I had supplied paddy seeds to the seeds corporation believing I would soon receive the money and arrange proper treatment for my wife. All my hopes have turned into despair,” Nayak told The New Indian Express.

Making a routine trip every third week to Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh for chemotherapy treatment of his wife, Nayak said he had already spent around Rs 12 lakh, since her cancer detection in April 2024. He alleges that despite repeated representations and meetings with the managing director of the corporation and state Agriculture secretary, the dues have not been released.

An equally poignant story has emerged from Gajapati district where seed grower Surya Narayan Pattnaik (50) and his wife Anita Patnaik (45) are both fighting cancer. After undergoing surgery, he is surviving on liquid food administered through a feeding tube. The couple is now under radiation therapy.