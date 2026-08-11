AgriStack not binding on farmers for paddy procurement: Panel

BHUBANESWAR : Amid concerns that digital AgriStack ID registration would exclude vulnerable farmers and sharecroppers from the paddy procurement process, an inter-ministerial committee headed by deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo on Monday clarified that it was not mandatory and no farmer will be deprived from selling his produce.

The inter-ministerial committee announced that there is no requirement for an AgriStack ID to register for paddy procurement and farmers can complete the registration even without it.

The committee was informed that till now 94,657 farmers have already registered to sell paddy for kharif 2026-27, with Balasore district recording the highest number of registrations. Besides, to prevent misinformation regarding registration and paddy procurement, awareness drives are being launched at the sub-division and gram panchayat levels.

It was also decided that village agricultural workers (VAWs) will assist farmers with their applications and directives have been issued to ensure farmers receive a registration receipt upon applying. Two types of registration slips are being provided to the farmers. One with AgriStack and another without and both are valid, officials said.