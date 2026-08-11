Farmers stage protest seeking rollback of AgriStack in Bargarh

BARGARH/BERHAMPUR: Hundreds of farmers in Bargarh, in response to a nationwide call by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), on Monday staged a ‘jail bharo’ protest, raising a host of demands including withdrawal of the mandatory AgriStack-based registration system.

The farmers, under the aegis of Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan (SKS), gathered at Gandhi Chowk and took out a rally to the SP office, raising slogans against the government.

They later staged a demonstration in front of the office. Addressing the gathering, SKM central member Aflatoon criticised the government’s policies towards farmers and workers. Other speakers highlighted the organisation’s 11-point charter of demands.

Farmer leader Utpanna Bhoi also criticised the government’s position on Agristack. The protest later intensified with police detaining around 300 agitating farmers and taking them to the Reserve Police Ground at Charkharkend. The protesters held another meeting there and announced further agitation against the AgriStack registration system.

They decided to submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on August 13 through PACSs, demanding withdrawal of AgriStack requirements, further announcing of a larger protest on August 14.