Ganjam fertiliser dealers warned not to indulge in black marketing

BERHAMPUR: The Ganjam district administration has warned fertiliser dealers not to overcharge or indulge in black marketing and sell the agricultural inputs strictly at the government-prescribed rates.

The direction came after reports of fertilisers being sold at exorbitant prices came to light. The administration released the approved prices of various fertilisers and advised farmers to verify the rates before making purchases and collect proper sale receipts.

Ganjam collector V Keerthi Vasan said the prices have been effective since August 8, 2025. Dealers have been instructed to sell fertilisers at the prescribed rates through IFMS bills. Farmers have been asked not to pay more than the prescribed price.