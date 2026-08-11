Hari Babu Kambhampati urges youth to become leaders of sustainability

BHUBANESWAR : The 4th edition of Odisha Conference of Youth (OCOY 4.0) kicked off on Monday at XIM University here, bringing together over 150 young delegates from across 30 districts of the state for a deliberation on building a climate-resilient future.

Inaugurating the three-day conference, organised by the Youth4Water Plus campaign in partnership with UNICEF-Odisha, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati urged the youth to move beyond awareness and become leaders of change in their communities.

“Climate change is no longer a distant threat but a lived reality and Odisha is not a land of victims but a land of survivors. Go back to your districts as ambassadors of sustainability. Let your actions be so loud that they inspire those who are still silent,” the Governor said.

Highlighting the importance of meaningful youth engagement, chief of field office of UNICEF-Odisha Prasanta Kumar Dash said, “Children and young people are not the passive beneficiaries of the world adults build for them. They are rights-holders, entitled to participate in decisions that shape their lives.”

He said platforms like OCOY empower young people with the knowledge, confidence and opportunities to shape climate solutions within their own communities.