Inter-district bike theft gang busted in Cuttack; two held, seven bikes recovered

CUTTACK: Mangalabag police have busted an inter-district motorcycle theft gang, arresting two persons, including an alleged receiver who dismantled and sold stolen bikes as scrap.

The accused were identified as Manas Ranjan Pal (35) of Nua Govindpur and Pitambar Behera alias Kabadia (45) of Siteleswar in Jajpur district.

Police said the case came to light after Sk Nazmul Zamma lodged a complaint on August 7 alleging that his Honda Unicorn motorcycle was stolen from the parking area of the obstetrics and gynaecology department at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

After examining CCTV footage, police identified Pal and arrested him. His interrogation allegedly led police to Behera, who was subsequently arrested.

According to police, Pal is a habitual motorcycle thief and has been allegedly involved in theft cases in Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and adjoining areas. Behera allegedly acted as his receiver and disposer of stolen motorcycles.

The two allegedly worked in an organised manner with Pal stealing motorcycles and handing them over to Behera, who dismantled the vehicles and sold the parts as scrap.

“Manas used to receive `6,000 to `7,000 for each stolen vehicle while Pitambar dismantled the vehicles and sold them as scrap,” a senior police officer said.

Police said seven motorcycles allegedly stolen from the SCB MCH premises have been recovered from the accused along with dismantled motorcycle parts.

Police further said Pal allegedly stole the motorcycle on August 7 and took it to Siteleswar for disposal through Behera.

As many as 15 motorcycle theft cases are pending against Pal at different police stations in Cuttack, Jajpur and Bhadrak districts. Behera is allegedly involved in three cases registered in Jajpur, Jenapur and Balichandrapur.

Police said multiple charge sheets have been filed against the duo in the past 10 years.