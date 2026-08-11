IPS officer steps in to revive fainted Kanwariya at Gupteswar

KORAPUT: A brief act of compassion by Jeypore SDPO Archita Mittal, who was on law and order duty at Gupteswar shrine, won appreciation on Monday after she stepped in to provide emergency assistance to a female Bol Bam devotee who had fainted.

Mittal was near the shrine to oversee the smooth movement of Kanwariyas arriving to offer holy water at the shrine. While on duty, she noticed that medical assistance was not readily available for the pilgrims at the spot. She immediately coordinated with the local administration to put medical support arrangements in place.

During the process, a woman devotee suddenly fainted. Mittal responded to the situation and provided immediate first-aid assistance to help improve blood circulation following which the devotee regained consciousness.

The incident drew appreciation from people at the shrine, as the officer chose to personally respond to the emergency while simultaneously coordinating efforts to ensure medical assistance was made available to the Kanwariyas.

Hundreds of devotees undertake the barefoot pilgrimage to Gupteswar during the holy month of Shravan, often walking long distances before reaching the shrine.