Mule account lands man in jail for two years in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: In what is the first conviction in a mule-account cybercrime case in Sambalpur, a local court on Monday sentenced a 32-year-old man to two years’ simple imprisonment for allowing his bank account to be used to receive money fraudulently obtained through cybercrime.

The Sambalpur Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) convicted Gouri Shankar Dash under Sections 317(2) and 112(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was sentenced to two years’ simple imprisonment and fined `10,000 under each section, with the sentences to run concurrently. The judgement and sentencing order were pronounced on the same day.

The case came to light during scrutiny of alerts received through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. According to the court records, multiple bank accounts had repeatedly been flagged as beneficiary accounts in cyber-fraud complaints registered across the country.

Dash’s Kotak Mahindra Bank account in Sambalpur was identified as a suspected mule account. He allegedly failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for several suspicious transactions, following which a case was registered at Town police station on March 2.

Investigation revealed that `33,550 had been transferred into Dash’s account through four transactions. The money had allegedly been fraudulently debited from the bank accounts of four persons before being routed to Dash’s account. Bank records collected during the investigation confirmed that the account was held in Dash’s name.