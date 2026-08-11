Odisha transport department warns action against vehicles without insurance

BHUBANESWAR : With large number of vehicles plying on the roads without valid insurance coming to notice, Commerce and Transport minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena has directed officials to intensify enforcement and take stringent action against violators of the Motor Vehicle Rules.

Sources said, out of over one crore vehicles in the state, only 35,68,318 have valid insurance. Keeping this in view, Jena directed the Transport department to create widespread public awareness at the RTO-level and strengthen enforcement against such violations. The Supreme Court had recently suggested that petrol/diesel should not be supplied to vehicles without valid insurance.

Besides valid insurance, fitness, pollution certificates and other documents of vehicles passing through all the toll gates in the state will be checked automatically through the e-detection system installed there, said the Transport department. Vehicles found without valid documents will be immediately issued e-challans. Stringent action will be taken against habitual offenders.