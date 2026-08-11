Rapid employment growth drives reverse migration in Odisha: Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha has started witnessing reverse migration as employment opportunities, driven by rapid industrial and sectoral development, have increased significantly over the past two years, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Monday.

Handing over appointment letters to 1,326 new recruits across nine departments at the 16th state-level Nijukti Mela, Majhi said the state government is pursuing large-scale recruitment in both government and private sectors with the objective of building a capable administration and creating opportunities for the state’s youth.

The state government itself has given appointment to over 45,068 youth since June 2024. The government’s top priority to industrial development and expansion across the district is also beginning to yield results by opening up thousands of employment avenues for the youth, he said.

Majhi said investments worth around `21 lakh crore have been drawn over the past two years with the potential to generate nearly 20 lakh employment opportunities. On the recent Delhi-NCR investment outreach, he said 46 meetings were held with 208 investors and 38 MoUs were signed, involving proposed investments of `66,392 crore with the potential to create 54,135 jobs.

The chief minister said the government was working towards building a prosperous Odisha by 2036 and making the state a growth engine of developed India by 2047.