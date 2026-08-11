Rapid employment growth drives reverse migration in Odisha: Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha has started witnessing reverse migration as employment opportunities, driven by rapid industrial and sectoral development, have increased significantly over the past two years, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Monday.
Handing over appointment letters to 1,326 new recruits across nine departments at the 16th state-level Nijukti Mela, Majhi said the state government is pursuing large-scale recruitment in both government and private sectors with the objective of building a capable administration and creating opportunities for the state’s youth.
The state government itself has given appointment to over 45,068 youth since June 2024. The government’s top priority to industrial development and expansion across the district is also beginning to yield results by opening up thousands of employment avenues for the youth, he said.
Majhi said investments worth around `21 lakh crore have been drawn over the past two years with the potential to generate nearly 20 lakh employment opportunities. On the recent Delhi-NCR investment outreach, he said 46 meetings were held with 208 investors and 38 MoUs were signed, involving proposed investments of `66,392 crore with the potential to create 54,135 jobs.
The chief minister said the government was working towards building a prosperous Odisha by 2036 and making the state a growth engine of developed India by 2047.
Addressing the new recruits, Majhi said said success in government service was not measured by the position held but by the difference an employee could make in the lives of citizens. “Government service is fundamentally about public service,” he said and urged the new recruits to listen respectfully to people approaching them with grievances and make efforts to resolve them within stipulated time. He advised them to stay away from corruption.
The appointment includes 364 junior engineers in Housing and Urban Development department, 361 junior engineers in Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department, 12 junior engineers and 228 trainees in the Energy department and Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC), and 118 assistant agriculture officers in the Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment department.
This apart, 111 assistant professors were appointed in the Health and Family Welfare department, 15 junior engineers and 71 livestock inspectors in the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department, 26 junior coaches in the Sports department, 10 instructors in the Skill Development and Technical Education department and 10 sub-inspectors in the Excise department.
Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo urged them to work with integrity and dedication while Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik called upon them to dedicate themselves to the development of the state and service of the people.
Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development minister Gokulananda Mallik were also present.