Stir in Jeypore over new paddy registration norms

JEYPORE: Several farmers’ organisations on Monday staged a sit-in protest in front of the Jeypore sub-collector’s office seeking withdrawal of the new registration norms for paddy procurement, citing that the new guidelines would create hurdles for a large section of cultivators.

They demanded that the government simplify the registration and e-KYC process, which they anticipated could otherwise exclude genuine farmers from the procurement process. Later, representatives of the farmers’ organisations met Koraput collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan seeking the district administration’s intervention into the matter.