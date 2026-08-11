Three injured as tensile canopy collapses at Rourkela railway station

ROURKELA: Three persons were injured after a tensile roofing structure collapsed onto a car during heavy rain in front of the Rourkela railway station building here on Monday morning.

While two of the injured were treated for minor injuries and discharged later, a woman who suffered serious injuries was admitted to JP Hospital here.

Following the incident, the South Eastern Railway (SER) announced stringent action against the contractual agency responsible for executing the work. The incident occurred around 9.05 am.

Incidentally, the agency which had installed the canopy had carried out poor-quality work, following which the SER issued a notice in May. However, the damaged structure remained unrepaired.

Soon after the incident, authorities of SER’s Chakradharpur division said strict action had been initiated against the agency for the collapse of the tensile roofing canopy. The entire cost of the structure would be recovered from the agency, besides forfeiture of its security deposit and performance guarantee, they said.

In a statement, the zonal authorities said the canopy comprised an RCC foundation, structural steel framework and tensile fabric roofing. The work was completed in October 2025 and was covered by a seven-year guarantee.