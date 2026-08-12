18-year-old girl dies in Bhapur CHC, family alleges negligence

BERHAMPUR: An 18-year-old girl died allegedly after being administered an injection at Bhapur community health centre (CHC) in Nayagarh district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Santoshi Behera of Golapokhari village in Bhapur block. Her father, Gopal Behera, said that Santoshi had been suffering from fever since Sunday. As her condition did not improve, her family took her to the Bhapur CHC for treatment on Tuesday morning.

After examining her, a doctor reportedly administered an injection. However, Santoshi’s condition allegedly deteriorated. Her father further alleged that her condition worsened rapidly and that she began screaming after a second round of saline and an injection were administered. She subsequently died at the health centre.

Following her death, her family members accused the doctor of administering a wrong injection and alleged that medical negligence had led to the girl’s death. The incident sparked protests at the hospital, with locals also joining the grieving family. As tension mounted on the hospital premises, the doctor reportedly left the facility.

On being informed, a police team from Fatehgarh police station reached the spot and began an investigation. The girl’s body was sent for postmortem.

Police said the exact cause of death would be established after the autopsy report. Further investigation is underway.