45-year-old accident victim gives new life to three persons

BERHAMPUR: A 45-year-old man, who passed away recently after a road accident, has given a new lease of life to three persons after his family donated his organs.

The deceased, CH Jibaratnam, was a native of Jangalapadu village under Gurandi police limits of Gajapati district. He was a carpenter by profession.

Sources said the accident occurred around four days back. Jibaratnam was walking

towards Gangarajapuram village in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to visit his father-in-law when he was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle near his village.

The accident reportedly took place during heavy rain. After being alerted about the mishap, police reached the spot and took Jibaratnam, who was lying injured on the roadside, to the district headquarters hospital at Paralakhemundi. As his condition remained critical, he was later referred to a private hospital in Srikakulam, where he died during treatment.

Following his death, Jibaratnam’s family decided to donate his organs so that other critically-ill patients could survive. Accordingly, his heart, liver, kidneys and other vital organs were retrieved for transplantation, said the hospital authorities.

On the day, Jibaratnam’s body was cremated with guard of honour in his village. The Andhra Pradesh government and the hospital authorities paid tribute to the deceased and appreciated the noble move by his family.

Jibaratnam reportedly belonged of a poor family and was the sole bread-winner. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.