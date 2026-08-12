Dalit women prevented from offering water at Erasama temple; one arrested

JAGATSINGHPUR: An alleged attack on a group of Dalit women for trying to enter a Shiva temple to perform puja led to tension at Atimati village under Erasama police limits on Monday.

The women alleged that they were subjected to abusive and casteist remarks and threatened with physical assault if they did not leave the temple premises. After an FIR was lodged, police swung into action and arrested a person for the assault.

According to police, a group of Dalit women from the village had gone to the local Shiva temple on the occasion of the holy month of Shravan. However, some villagers, allegedly carrying lathis and sticks, prevented the women from entering the temple. It led to a heated exchange of words between the two sides.

When the women refused to leave, the villagers allegedly snatched and threw their puja offerings on the floor. During the altercation, one of the accused, identified as Satya Rout (40), allegedly attacked a 55-year-old woman with a knife, causing serious injuries. He is alleged to have kicked and assaulted her.

Later, the woman lodged a complaint at Erasama police station against eight persons, including Rout. Police registered a case against all eight accused persons.

Erasama IIC Parthsarthi Beura said police have registered a case in connection with the incident and arrested Rout, who was produced before a court. He said the involvement of the other accused persons would be verified during the investigation and appropriate action would be taken if they were found guilty.

“The situation is now normal, but police are maintaining strict vigil in the village to prevent any untoward incident,” he added.