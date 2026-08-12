Four killed, five injured in lightning strikes across Sundargarh district

ROURKELA: Four women were killed and five others sustained injuries in separate lightning strikes under Bonai and Talsara police limits in Sundargarh district on Tuesday afternoon.

The first incident took place between 1 pm and 1.30 pm at Indrapur village in Bonai block. The deceased were identified as Sunita Oram (32) of Jamjor village under Tikayatpali police limits and Draupadi Kisan (35) of Indrapur village.

As per sources, the duo was working in a farm field when the lightning struck them. The two women sustained critical burn injuries in the incident following which they were taken to Bonai sub-divisional hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. Bonai police said they received a medico-legal case report was from the hospital informing about the death of the two women.

“The bodies have been preserved for autopsy. No written complaint has yet been received in this regard. Further investigation is underway,” said police.

The second incident occurred at Bhatipada under Balishankara block of Talsara police limits. Around seven persons, including two women were having lunch under a tree when they were struck by lightning.

While the two women died, five others sustained burn injuries. The deceased are Sushila Tirkey (70) and Champa Tirkey (49). Talsara IIC Jashobanti Bag said as per preliminary reports, both the deceased and the injured hailed from neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

“They had come to Balishankara to work as farm hands. They were having lunch under the tree when a powerful lightning struck between 12.30 and 1 pm. They were rushed to the nearby health centre and shifted to the Sundargarh district headquarters hospital where the two women were declared dead. The injured are under treatment,” she added.

The bodies were preserved at the DHH for postmortem. An unnatural death case was registered and further probe is on, said the IIC.