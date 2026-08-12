Man’s body recovered in Mayurbhanj village

BARIPADA: The body of a 40-year-old man was found lying in a pool of blood inside an under-construction house at Badhunia village under Bisoi police limits in Mayurbhanj in the early hours on Tuesday, with severe injuries to his head.

The deceased was identified as Shirish Patel, a daily-wage labourer. As he did not have a house of his own, Patel would often spend nights on the verandas of clubs, temples and government offices. Villagers would also call him to clean their houses and do other odd jobs for which he was paid a small amount.

On Monday night, Patel had attended a community event in the village before sleeping at the under-construction house, as he reportedly did on several occasions. However, locals found him lying in a pool of blood on Tuesday morning with severe injuries to his head and informed Bisoi police.

Rairangpur SP Suresh Patra, Rairangpur SDPO Birendra Senapati, Bisoi police station IIC Subarna Behera, along with a police team and forensic experts, reached the spot and launched an investigation. Police registered a murder case and sent the body for postmortem. Police said a 64-year-old man was detained on suspicion of his alleged involvement in the crime and further probe is underway.