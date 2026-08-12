Odisha pushes life sciences expansion, rare earth & space agenda with Centre

BHUBANESWAR: Science and Technology minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Tuesday met Union minister of state for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh in New Delhi and discussed an integrated roadmap to leverage the state’s scientific, marine and mineral resources for technology-led growth.

The meeting focused on aligning Odisha’s emerging opportunities in rare earths, marine biotechnology, space technology and deep-ocean resources with the scientific and institutional capabilities of the central government.

A key area of discussion was the Odisha Marine Biotechnology Research & Innovation Corridor (OMBRIC), which has partnerships with IIT Bhubaneswar, Berhampur University, Fakir Mohan University, NIT Rourkela, IISER Berhampur and the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar. The proposed next phase seeks greater collaboration with the ministry of earth sciences, CSIR and department of biotechnology to convert Odisha’s marine resources into research, biotechnology applications and industrial opportunities.

The meeting also discussed expansion of the Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar, with the state government agreeing to provide an additional 50 acre of land. The expanded facility will strengthen research in life sciences and biotechnology and support initiatives under the Bio-E3 framework.

Space technology also figured prominently, with discussions on closer collaboration with ISRO and the possibility of establishing a Space Research and Manufacturing Centre in PPP mode in the state.

Patra also discussed about Odisha’s role in the rare earth corridor announced in the Union budget 2026-27. The initiative aims to develop an integrated value chain covering mining, processing, research and manufacturing.