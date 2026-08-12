Odisha’s revenue collection up 7.3 per cent to Rs 61.593 crore by July-end

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s total revenue collection rose 7.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 61,593 crore by the end of July even as the state government stepped up programme spending and capital expenditure.

The figures were presented at a review meeting of the Finance department chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday. Majhi, who holds the Finance portfolio, directed officials to strengthen revenue mobilisation and accelerate programme and capital expenditure to support economic growth and infrastructure development.

According to a Finance department presentation, the state’s own revenue grew 11.9 per cent during the period compared with the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Own tax revenue increased 9.3 per cent, while own non-tax revenue recorded a higher growth of 14.8 per cent.

Over 10 per cent of the state’s revenue receipts came from central grants, 31 per cent from its share of central taxes, 31 per cent from own tax revenue and 28 per cent from own non-tax revenue.

On the expenditure side, programme spending in the first four months of the current financial year was 19.1 per cent higher than during the corresponding period last year. Capital expenditure also rose significantly.