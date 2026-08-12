Three Girls rescued en route to Andhra Pradesh shrimp farm.

BERHAMPUR: The District Child Protection Unit of Ganjam rescued three minor girls at Chhatrapur railway station on Tuesday while they were allegedly being taken to a shrimp processing factory in Andhra Pradesh’s Gudivada.

Acting on intelligence, officials intercepted the girls at the railway station before they could board the Puri-Tirupati Express. A suspected middleman was detained at the spot and questioned in connection with the incident.

Officials said two of the rescued girls are from Purushottampur and Chhatrapur areas of Ganjam district, while the third is from Puri district. A preliminary inquiry revealed that the girls had previously worked at the same shrimp processing factory and had returned home for a brief visit.

They were allegedly being taken back to the factory when they were intercepted by the authorities. The rescue has raised concerns over the alleged employment of minor girls from Ganjam and neighbouring districts at the shrimp processing unit.

Officials are gathering further information to ascertain the extent of the network and identify others who may be involved. The rescued girls have been placed under the care and protection of the authorities and further investigation is underway.