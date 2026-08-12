Woman held for abducting minor girl from West Bengal

BERHAMPUR: West Bengal Police on Tuesday arrested a woman from Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district for her alleged involvement in abducting a minor girl from the neighbouring state. The minor, aged 15 years, was also rescued on the day.

Police said the girl was a native of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. She had been missing since July 31. On August 1, her family lodged a missing complaint with Habra police under Barasat police district following which a case was registered under sections 137(2) and 140(3) of the BNS.

During investigation, a team of Harbra police reached Paralakhemundi, and along with the local police, traced and arrested the woman besides rescuing the victim.

As per police, the woman came in contact with the girl through Instagram. Their acquaintance eventually developed into a close relationship, following which the woman brought her to Paralakhemundi. “The circumstances surrounding the minor’s stay in Paralakhemundi and the activities involving her are currently under investigation,” said police.

Paralakhemundi IIC Prashant Bhupati said police are also examining if the woman had any previous criminal records. After completing the necessary medical examination of the accused, the Habra police team led by sub-inspector Arabindu Pal took the woman and the girl to West Bengal for further investigation.