39 new mobile towers to be set up in Odisha's Sundargarh under 4G saturation plan

ROURKELA: In a significant development, the Union Ministry of Telecommunications has sanctioned 39 new mobile towers for Sundargarh under the 4G Saturation Project to strengthen mobile connectivity in rural and uncovered areas of the tribal-dominated district.

Union Minister of state for Communications and Rural Development Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar recently informed Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram about the approval for the 39 mobile towers and sought his support in early implementation of the project.

Sekhar also informed that land allocation is pending at 39 locations for the newly sanctioned BSNL mobile towers. He urged Oram to coordinate with the district administration and the authorities concerned to expedite the land-allotment process for early project implementation.

Once operational, these towers will provide improved mobile and internet connectivity to underserved villages, enabling better access to Digital India, telemedicine, banking and government services besides online education among others.

Funded from the Digital Bharat Nidhi, the project aims to ensure 4G mobile services in uncovered villages to help realise the benefits of Digital India and Vikshit Bharat vision.

Oram said ensuring reliable telecom connectivity in remote and tribal areas remains a priority. “I will pursue the matter with the authorities concerned for expeditious implementation of the project,” he added.