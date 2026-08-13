4 girls fall ill after eating noon meal in Odisha's high school

DEOGARH: Four girl students of Naikula tribal high school in Barkote block reportedly fell ill after consuming mid-day meal on Wednesday.

Sources said soon after having the noon meal, three Class VII students and another from Class VIII complained of illness. One of them was initially taken to Barkote community health centre (CHC) after her condition deteriorated. Later, three other students developed similar symptoms. All the four girls were later shifted to Deogarh district headquarters hospital for treatment.

Hospital sources said the students were kept under observation and given necessary treatment including oxygen support. Their condition gradually improved by evening.

ADMO (Medical) Manoranjan Samal said the students are responding to treatment and their condition is improving. The exact cause of their illness has not yet been ascertained.

The incident raised concerns over the quality and safety of the mid-day meal being served at the school. Official sources said the district administration has directed the school authorities to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and ascertain whether any lapse occurred in preparation of the noon meal. Necessary action and corrective measures will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.