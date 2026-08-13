60-year-old dies as tractor turns turtle in Odisha's Boudh district

BERHAMPUR: A 60-year-old farmer was killed after a tractor overturned near Shankarda village under Harabhanga police limits in Boudh district on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Pitambar Karna of Surundi village.

According to reports, Pitambar was travelling to Shankarda on a tractor to plough his farmland. At around 11 am, the vehicle suddenly lost control and overturned. Pitambar was trapped underneath the tractor and sustained critical injuries. Local residents rescued him and rushed him to Harabhanga hospital where doctors declared him dead.

On being informed, police reached the hospital, seized the body for autopsy. An investigation has been launched into the incident.