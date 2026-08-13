Farmers in Odisha's Deogarh flay new paddy registration system

DEOGARH: The Deogarh district farmers’ association on Tuesday demanded simplification of the paddy sale registration process, alleging that cultivators are facing several difficulties under the new rules introduced by the government.

Attending a meeting of the association held on the Gopalji temple premises, farmers from different parts of the district highlighted the problems encountered while registering for paddy procurement and criticised the new registration system, demanding that the process be restored to the pattern followed in previous years.

The farmers said the recently-conducted hi-tech survey and distribution of khatians had not resolved land-related issues with errors persisting in several records. They alleged that names of members of up to three generations continue to appear in some khatians and partition of land has not been completed. Farmers owning land in two or more villages are also reportedly facing difficulties while applying online for registration.

The association alleged that farmers have been repeatedly put to inconvenience by different systems including the Krushak Odisha and the AgriStack portal. It questioned why paddy registration should pose difficulties when the Revenue department accepts land revenue and water tax from legal heirs and issues receipts.

A delegation later met Deogarh collector Kabindra Kumar Sahu and submitted a four-point memorandum seeking action on the issues. The association warned of an intensified agitation and threatened to disrupt operations of all societies in the district if registration for paddy procurement was not restored to the previous system.