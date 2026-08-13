Hind Mazdoor Sabha protests at MCL headquarters in Odisha's Burla

SAMBALPUR: The Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) on Wednesday staged a massive protest in front of the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) headquarters at Burla here demanding action on a 16-point charter concerning workers, contractual employees, displaced families and project-affected communities.

The protest saw participation from thousands of workers, employees, displaced persons and affected residents from Talcher, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh and other coal-mining areas.

Addressing the gathering, HMS leaders alleged that despite MCL generating substantial revenue from coal mining in Talcher and Ib Valley areas, inadequate attention had been paid to employment, rehabilitation, healthcare, education, drinking water, roads, pollution control and other basic needs of affected communities.

The union demanded transparent utilisation of CSR funds, compassionate appointments in medical-unit cases, proper compensation and rehabilitation for displaced persons, and employment for locals in overburden removal and coal transportation companies.

Other demands included earned and medical leave for contractual workers, 100 per cent sand stowing and afforestation, medical facilities on par with permanent employees, stronger occupational safety measures and steps to curb air pollution.

Following the demonstration, the agitators took out a rally and held discussions with MCL general manager Uday Anant Kawale before submitting a memorandum. The HMS warned that protests would be intensified if its demands were not addressed at the earliest.