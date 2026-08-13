MMDR Amendment Bill passed without debate; Odisha fears loss of mineral revenue

BHUBANESWAR: The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was passed in the Lok Sabha without a debate on Wednesday. But the legislation which mandates that states will be restricted from levying additional tax on mineral rights has raised concerns in political circles over the possible loss to Odisha, a key mineral-bearing state.

After it was passed, senior BJD leader and former minister Ranendra Pratap Swain alleged that the Bill has been brought to overturn the historic verdict of the Supreme Court and benefit big mining companies. Stating that the Bill was against the interests of states like Odisha, Swain said it remains to be seen if the BJP government in the state would remain silent on the issue. The veteran BJD leader targeted 20 BJP MPs from Odisha for keeping mum during the passage of the Bill in the Lower House.

While Swain targeted the ruling BJP, his own party Biju Janata Dal too did not officially oppose the Bill provisions. There was no official statement from the regional party on the issue.