Nearly 10 tonnes of fertilisers seized from illegal godown in Odisha's Korua village

JAGATSINGHPUR: Agriculture officials seized nearly 190 bags of urea, potash, Gromor and DAP fertilisers stored illegally in an unauthorised godown at Korua village under Naugaon police limits here on Wednesday.

Officials said the seized fertilisers are estimated to be worth around Rs 5 lakh. It is being suspected that the stock weighing around 9,500 kg was being hoarded to create an artificial shortage and facilitate black marketing during the peak agricultural season.

Acting on specific information about illegal storage and black marketing of fertilisers, a team led by Chief District Agriculture Officer (CDAO) Bibhudatta Sahoo conducted a surprise raid on the unauthorised godown allegedly owned by one Taraka Sahoo of Korua village. The team found the large stock of fertilisers stored without proper authorisation and in violation of regulations governing the storage and distribution of agricultural inputs.

The raid was conducted in the presence of Naugaon tehsildar Akshay Badu, IIC Debasish Panda, block agriculture officer Jugasmita Pati and other officials.

Following the seizure, the Agriculture department initiated legal action and launched an inquiry into the source of the fertiliser stock and the persons involved. Officials are also examining whether the seized stock is linked to a wider black marketing network in the area.

CDAO Sahoo said strict action would be taken against illegal hoarding, black marketing and unauthorised storage of fertilisers. “Any attempt to create artificial scarcity of fertilisers or exploit farmers through illegal storage and unauthorised sale will be dealt with firmly,” he said.