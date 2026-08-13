Odisha cabinet okays tweaks to RE policy; projects set to get boost across sectors

BHUBANESWAR: The cabinet on Wednesday approved several amendments to the Odisha Renewal Energy Policy (OREP), 2022 to boost renewable energy development, improve investor confidence and ensure affordable green power for consumers across the state.

The cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi cleared a proposal for extension of electricity duty exemption at the rate of 50 paise per unit to eligible net-metering consumers on consumption of energy from renewable energy projects established in the state for 10 years from the date of commissioning of the project.

Chief secretary Anu Garg told mediapersons that another amendment proposing 20 paise per unit state transmission utility (STU) charge exemption for standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS) commissioned in the state was also cleared. The exemption will be applicable provided the input energy for the BESS is sourced from the renewal energy projects and the output of energy will also meet the state’s demand.

The cabinet also approved the rationalisation of the wind power project allocation framework by removing the existing cumulative cap of 500 MW for wind power projects under the first-come-first-served basis. Other proposals approved by the cabinet included promotion of wind power parks. Besides, the cabinet also cleared the provision of up to 25 per cent right of first refusal (RoFR) capacity for renewable energy (RE) captive projects.