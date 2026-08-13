Odisha CM Majhi wants spiritual revamp of Puri beach, heritage upkeep

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is set to develop the Puri beach, particularly the stretch in front of Swargadwar, as a major spiritual destination, besides stepping up efforts to preserve the heritage and properties of the Govardhan Peeth.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the development and security of the Govardhan Peeth and the Swargadwar beach.

He directed the district administration to develop the entire Puri beach as a ‘spiritual beach’ and make the daily Sandhya Mahodadhi Arati at Swargadwar more elaborate. “The Arati venue will be beautified and the evening ritual given a grand and organised format to enhance Puri’s spiritual appeal,” Majhi said.

A major focus of the meeting was resolving the long-pending land and property issues of Govardhan Peeth. The chief minister directed officials to undertake a comprehensive re-examination of old land settlement records to find a permanent solution to the disputes concerning the Peeth’s properties.

He also stressed strengthening the security of Jagadguru Shankaracharya and the Peeth premises. The government will take special measures for the protection and preservation of the samadhi sites of all the former Acharyas of Govardhan Peeth, Majhi said.

The meeting also discussed the development of the Peeth surroundings and provision of necessary facilities for the proper management of the Sri Govardhan Gaushala located within its premises.

Majhi said the state government was committed to protecting the historical and spiritual legacy of Govardhan Peeth and promoting the Jagannath culture associated with Puri.