Odisha extends two child welfare schemes by five more years

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of two major child welfare schemes by another five years from 2026-27 to 2030-31, at a combined cost of around Rs 883.49 crore, to strengthen education, care and social security of vulnerable children across Odisha.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved state-sector scheme Malati Devi Prak Vidyalaya Paridhan Yojana’s extension for five years with revised unit costs for uniforms, shoes, socks and sweaters. The scheme will also provide an additional pair of socks to pre-school children enrolled in anganwadi centres.

Under the revised scheme, each pre-schoolboy will get two pairs of uniforms at Rs 175 per pair, while each girl will receive two pairs at Rs 225 per pair. Every beneficiary will also be provided a pair of shoes at Rs 180, two pairs of socks and a sweater costing Rs 200.

The scheme, to be implemented through anganwadi centres across the state, has been approved at a cost of around Rs 586.50 crore and is expected to benefit nearly 14.76 lakh children in the three-to-six-year age group.

Officials said the scheme would strengthen early childhood care and education (ECCE) improve enrolment and regular attendance at anganwadi centres, promote equity and inclusion and facilitate children’s transition to primary schools.

The cabinet also approved Rs 296.99 crore for continuation of the state sector scheme Jashoda and its sub-scheme Ashirbad for another five years.

The schemes aim to provide a financial, educational and social safety net to vulnerable children, including those living without biological parents, those with incapacitated parents, children affected or infected by HIV, and those who lost their primary breadwinner during the COVID-19 pandemic.