Odisha to get anti-terrorist squad soon: DGP

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to effectively combat urban warfare, the Odisha Police has planned to establish an anti-terrorist squad (ATS) in the state. DGP YB Khurania told mediapersons that a proposal in this regard has already been submitted to the state government.

“During anti-Naxal operations, SOG, SIW, DVF and other units played a significant role to wipe out the Maoist menace. We are now focusing to tackle urban warfare for which a proposal has been submitted to the state government to set up ATS,” he added. Khurania said they are expecting the government to approve their proposal soon and have already started the field-level training of the commandos who will be part of the proposed unit.

He also informed that Odisha Police is planning to establish a road safety wing to curb rising accidents and the fatalities arising out of them. “The road safety wing will be headed by an ADG-rank officer and comprise about 2,000 personnel. Once the wing is operational, road accidents and fatalities are expected to reduce significantly,” Khurania said.

In a bid to tackle the contraband trade, Odisha Police will establish an anti-narcotics task force (ANTF). A proposal in this regard has been submitted to the government, which includes setting up 10 police stations and 19 intelligence units in various parts of the state. Earlier in the day, Khurania took part in DGP’s Disc distribution ceremony here.