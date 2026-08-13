Odisha's CM Majhi dismisses medical officer from service over corruption

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday dismissed former medical officer of Sundargarh’s Gurundia community health centre (CHC) Dr Patitapaban Barik from service over corruption charges. Dr Barik was currently serving at Gurandi CHC in Gajapati district.

He was found guilty of corruption-related charges during his tenure at Gurundia CHC in Sundargarh. Taking a stern view of the matter, the chief minister ordered his dismissal from government service, reiterating the state government’s policy of zero tolerance towards corruption.

The chief minister directed the administration to maintain strict vigilance against corruption at all levels and warned that officials found involved in corrupt practices will not be spared.