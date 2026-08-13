Odisha’s 'Gaja Sathis' to get extended engagement, insurance: Minister Singhkhuntia

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to extend the annual engagement period of Gaja Sathi volunteers from five months to 10 months, while exploring accident and life insurance coverage for them, Forest and Environment minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia announced on Wednesday, on the occasion of World Elephant Day.

The Forest department has engaged around 10,710 Gaja Sathis across 2,100 villages who work for a period five months a year, help government sensitise villagers and prevent human-elephant conflict. Singhkhuntia said the extension would enable the volunteers to remain engaged for a larger part of the year and strengthen early-warning and conflict mitigation efforts.

The proposed social security cover through group insurance scheme is expected to provide financial protection to the volunteers and their families, including benefits linked to accidental death, disability, hospitalisation, daily hospital allowance and children’s education, subject to the final terms of the insurance scheme.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to elephant conservation and said elephants are an integral part of Odisha’s natural heritage and ecosystem. The state government, he said, also plans to strengthen protection of elephant habitats and identified corridors, promote fodder plantation activities, expand AI-based surveillance along railway tracks and increase the number of Bidyut Praharis, working in 27 forest divisions at present to help prevent elephant deaths caused by electrocution.

Former Lokayukta member and founder of the Save Elephant Foundation Trust Debabrata Swain said Odisha loses around 90 elephants and 150 human lives every year due to human-elephant conflict. Thousands of acres of agricultural land are also affected by the conflict.