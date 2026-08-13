Prof Biswamohan Misra, father of Odisha politician, MP Santrupt Misra no more

BHUBANESWAR: Prof Biswamohan Misra, renowned academic and educational administrator, and father of Rajya Sabha MP Santrupt Misra, passed away on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He was 91.

Born in Puri’s Birapratappur village, Misra pursued his graduation from SCS College and master’s degree in political science from Allahabad University. Later, he was awarded a DLitt degree in public administration by Utkal University.

A former professor of political science, Misra was also the principal of Khallikote College (currently university) in Ganjam, besides being the director of Academic Staff College of Utkal University, and principal of Kendrapara College, NC College, Jajpur and Nayagarh College.

During his younger days, Misra was also known for being a prolific speaker and writer. He has translated several important books on international law into Odia language.

He is survived by his wife Sarajubala Misra, son Santrupt Misra and daughter.