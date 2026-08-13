Two arrested for beating man to death in Odisha's Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: A 48-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by two persons at the roadside near Fishery Bandh here in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Gopal Bansal of Tiwarigali under Khetrajpur police limits. Police said two persons - Aryan Singh (21) and Sagar Swain (33) of Cheruapada, have been arrested for their involvement in Bansal’s murder.

According to police, the crime took place between 1 am and 3 am on Wednesday along the road near Fishery Bandh under Town police limits. The accused allegedly attacked Gopal following an altercation and killed him.

As per preliminary reports, the accused duo was allegedly in an inebriated state. They reportedly tried to intimidate Bansal and extort money from him. When Bansal resisted, an altercation took place, leading to the murder.

Additional SP of Sambalpur Srimanta Barik said the exact sequence of events is yet to be established. A case was registered at Town police station under sections 103(1)/3(5) of the BNS. Both the accused have been arrested. The circumstances surrounding the murder are being investigated.

Bansal’s body has been shifted to the district headquarters hospital and kept in the mortuary for postmortem.