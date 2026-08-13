UPSC panel likely to meet today for selection of Odisha's DGP

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the row, the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) empanelment committee is expected to reconvene the meeting in New Delhi on Thursday to shortlist three officers for the post of state’s next director general of police (DGP).

The meeting will be held a day after a petition was filed in the Supreme Court alleging that the Odisha government was attempting to circumvent apex court order on the appointment of the DGP by including ineligible officers in the selection panel.

However, the PIL challenging the selection process was not listed before the top court on the day. The PIL was mentioned by senior advocate P Chidambaram before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana on Tuesday.

With the UPSC panel set to meet, focus will be on the fresh list of officers. The meeting assumes significance as incumbent DGP YB Khurania is due to retire on August 16.

In May, the government had sent a list of 11 senior IPS officers to the UPSC. It featured three DG-ranked officers including Fire Services chief Sudhansu Sarangi (1990 batch) and two 1993-batch officers - director intelligence RP Koche and DG (prisons) Susanta Nath.